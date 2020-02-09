VERIFY: No, the USPS doesn't advise against sending cash in the mail

WASHINGTON — QUESTION: Does the U.S. Postal Service advise people to never send cash in the mail?
ANSWER: No. While the U.S. Postal Service does encourage other options, such as money orders or traceable checks that are more secure, they still allow cash to be sent in the mail.
SOURCE: A United States Postal Service spokesperson
PROCESS: A viewer sent us a viral Facebook post that claims that the Post Office advises you never to send cash in the mail. It poses the question, if cash is insecure, what about voting by mail?
We took the claim directly to the supposed source — the United States Postal Service.
A USPS spokesperson sent us the following statement:
“The Postal Service does not prohibit sending cash in the mail and reminds customers about the options they have. It is advisable to send money via a personal or certified check or money order, as these are traceable and a stop payment can be put on a check if it doesn’t arrive at its destination. If a person does decide to mail cash, it can be insured. USPS also offers Registered Mail – the Postal Service's most secure mail service.”
So we can verify that NO -- the U.S. Postal Service does not advise against sending cash in the mail. But they do advise using a traceable check, or insuring the cash that you send.