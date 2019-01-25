CLINTON, Md. — Veronica Scarborough isn't a furloughed federal worker, but she's seeing the impact of this partial shutdown.

Ms. Scarborough is the school secretary at Waldon Woods Elementary School in Clinton, Maryland. Over the years, in her time in the front office, she noticed some of her “babies” as she likes to call them, didn’t always have enough to eat. Ms. Scarborough says sometimes the children would ask for a snack, and she couldn’t say no. She says, “I would bring extra lunches and I would share. Then it became besides one student, two students, three students, and before you knew it, it was overwhelming!”

She not only provides students with snacks at school, she also delivers hot meals to many of the students at home, after school, on her own time.

Ms. Scarborough was helping 37 students before the partial government shutdown. Now she has 32 more hungry students to help feed. Their parents are all furloughed federal workers.

That nearly double demand means her donations are running out fast. She's hoping the community will step up to help. Ms. Scarborough is asking for donations of oatmeal, juice, fruit cups, chips, hot chocolate, and other non-perishable foods.

Donations can be dropped off at Waldon Woods Elementary School at 10301 Thrift Road, Clinton, MD Monday through Friday from 7a.m.-4 p.m.