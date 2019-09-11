VIRGINIA, USA — Virginia Democrats met Saturday to elect caucus leadership and chose two women to serve as Speaker of the House and Majority Leader, for the first time in its 400-year history. Virginia turned blue for the first time since 1993, with Democrats winning a 55-45 majority in the House of Delegates., and a 21-19 majority in the Senate.

Del. Eileen Filler-Corn became the first woman nominated as the Speaker of the House. If confirmed, she would also be the first Jewish Speaker of the House.

Filler-Corn represents the 41st district in Fairfax County. The full House of Delegates will officially vote to confirm Filler-Corn on the first day of the 2020 legislative session.

"I look forward to working with every single member of the House of Delegates, Democrat and Republican, to move Virginia forward," Filler-Corn said.

Virginia also selected Del. Charniele Herring as the new Majority Leader, marking the first time a woman, and an African American, will serve in the position. She represents the 46th district, made up of portions of the city of Alexandria and Fairfax County, and previously served as Caucus Chair.

"We have a lot of work to do and promises to keep," Herring said.

Gov. Ralph Northam issued a statement Saturday highlighting the historic moment for Virginia.

“We all share a commitment to serving Virginians and advancing a more progressive and inclusive Commonwealth," Gov. Northam said. "Together, we will defend the rights of women and minority groups, increase access to a world-class education and health care, fight climate change, and pass commonsense gun safety legislation."

