WASHINGTON -- Hundreds protest Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh, a day after a second woman comes out with sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

Some of the protesters are from Kavanaugh's Alma mater.

Young women, afraid to go public shared their stories of sexual assault with WUSA9's Peggy Fox off camera. Older women, had many to share.

"There were five of us driving from Pennsylvania and I said is anyone not a survivor? Dead silence in the car. We're all survivors," said Jane Palmer.

Organized by several groups, they raised their fists in solidarity in what was called a Survivors Walkout. They marched out of the Hart Senate Office Building and to the Supreme Court where they rallied against Brett Kavanuagh's confirmation.

Hundreds protest #Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination after second accuser comes forward alleging he exposed himself while they were students at Yale. Several demonstrators are arrested for not leaving Senate office building. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/4dOtmzcH1k — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) September 24, 2018

"We all recognized that this is one of the most heinous things that can happen to a person, the invasion of one's body," said Senator Mazie Hirono, a Democrat from Hawaii.

"How can you have someone on a high court making decisions about sexual harassment and women's rights, and all these critical issues in our country who does even respect someone's own bodily autonomy," said Sunu Chandy, legal director of the National Women's Law Center.

Holding signs of support for Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who says Kavanaugh assaulted her at a party when they were in high school, and for Deborah Ramirez, whose allegation against her Yale classmate went public Sunday. She claims he exposed himself to her at a first year dorm party at Yale.

Among the protestors WAS a group of more than 100 Yale Law School students. They oppose the confirmation of their alum to the high court.

"We want our alumni to be accountable to their actions and behaviors. We want to be able to be proud of them and say this is a judge we support," said Madison Needham, a Yale Law student.

Organizers said this protest against Judge Kavanaugh is the fifth one in three weeks.

"And we will continue to fight," said a speaker.

Kavanaugh denies the incidents and says they never happened.

