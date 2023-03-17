Mayor Muriel Bowser announces replacements as chief of staff leaves

According to a release from Mayor's office, Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio is leaving for the private sector.

WASHINGTON — The Office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced leadership changes within the cabinet Friday, replacing Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio with two people.

The leadership changes will split the role Falcicchio previously held, with Lindsey Parker taking over the role of chief of staff and Keith Anderson being named interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development.

Falcicchio joined the Bowser administration in 2014 after volunteering as her campaign advisor and director of transition. Before becoming chief of staff, Falcicchio previously worked as the senior vice president of DKC, a New York-based public relations firm.

According to his bio on the D.C. government website, Falcicchio oversaw several government agencies and managed the District's real estate development projects.

It is unclear why Falcicchio is leaving Bowser's administration after nearly a decade of service but when announcing his replacements, the mayor's office thanked him for his service "as he transitions to the private sector." WUSA9 has asked the mayor's office if Falcicchio was terminated or resigned and they had no comment.

New Chief of Staff Parker joined the Bowser administration as deputy chief of staff in 2015. Previously, Parker worked as the chief technology officer and the assistant city administrator. The mayor's office says Parker has brought a technology focus to the government’s operations, streamlined processes, and improved constituent service delivery.

Keith Anderson will also be replacing Falcicchio's role as the interim deputy mayor for planning and economic development. Anderson previously served as the director of the DC Department of General Services (DGS). That agency exists to build, maintain and sustain D.C.'s real estate.

"This work has allowed the agency to foster economic viability, environmental stewardship, and equity across all eight wards of the city," the mayor's office said in a release. "With a workforce of just under 600, DGS is responsible for maintaining 844 buildings, including educational, municipal and recreational locations."

Can also report that as of 1:30pm today, less than 2 hours before news went public, staffers within Falcicchio’s office had no knowledge of his departure. Two high ranking DC Councilmember offices also were unaware of the news as of 90 minutes ago. All. Very. Strange. — Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) March 17, 2023