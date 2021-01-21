Security barriers start to come down after stressful few weeks in the nation's capital

The inauguration perimeter started to come down Wednesday evening after a calm and peaceful inauguration for President Joe Biden.

WASHINGTON — Security barriers started to come down and bridges began slowly reopening hours after President Joe Biden walked the streets of Washington D.C. following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.

Three bridges into the District — South Capitol Street Bridge, Sousa Bridge and 11th Street Bridge — have become less restricted, with a few limits still in place on vehicles entering the city.

WUSA9 also saw barriers being removed in part of D.C.'s downtown area, while fireworks went off near the National Mall to mark the transition of power.

Most security will still be in place around the Capitol over the coming days and weeks. The partial drawback in security is partially due to the lengthy process that must be used to take down barriers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser did state in news conferences leading up to Inauguration Day that there would still be noticeable security after Wednesday.

It is not known precisely how long heightened security will be in place in parts of the District. But there will still be thousands of National Guard troops in the area over the next month, according to D.C. officials.

@wusa9 And the lengthy process of going back to normal has started in DC #InaugurationDay #inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/3tWpGFnpcU — Mario Vizcarra (@Mariovizcar) January 21, 2021

The scaled-back security in the Nation's Capital caps off a contentious couple of weeks in D.C. following the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. And while things will be slightly more open starting Thursday morning, there will still be a heightened presence in the District.

The first added security to D.C. came in two noticeable forms, National Guard troops at the U.S. Capitol and barriers with barbed wire that separated the public from legislative buildings in downtown D.C.

Both security moves by local and federal authorities had a huge impact on the people of the region.

The 25,000 armed National Guard troops deployed to the District was an unprecedented sight for many in D.C. who are used to less stressful inaugurations. Legislators, local restaurants and D.C. families helped the troops by providing meals in the days leading to Inauguration Day.

Last Friday's traffic showed many what further preparation would look like in the days that lead up to Wednesday's inauguration, as D.C. bridges had been heavily restricted to commuters, and barriers across the city were put in place, with National Guard troops and law enforcement patrolling downtown checkpoints.