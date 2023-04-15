Demonstrators rally near Supreme Court; urge justices to preserve access to abortion pill

A lower court ruling could tighten access to the drug mifepristone.

WASHINGTON — The latest fight over abortion rights is unfolding in the courts, and in the streets, of Washington, D.C.

More than 100 demonstrators gathered outside the Supreme Court Saturday morning, calling on the justices and their colleagues across the federal bench to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

"Taking away medication that can provide safe abortions will not stop abortions," said rallygoer Helen Graham. "It will only make people seek out unsafe abortions."

The rally began with a series of speakers in front of the Supreme Court. Demonstrators then marched a half loop around the Capitol, finishing at the Capitol Reflecting Pool on the west side of the building.

Vanessa Borg came from Loudoun County to participate.

"We all have the right to our own destiny and abortion care is healthcare," she said. "Sometimes it really is a matter of life or death but sometimes it's also just a matter of 'you need to do what's right for you in your life.' And I want my daughter to have full control over her own destiny as well."

A recent lower federal court's ruling could tighten access to the abortion medication mifepristone, and that is what inspired Saturday's rally.

"What brought me out was to defend abortion and to defend this medication abortion," said Maria Triantis.

Late Friday, the Supreme Court intervened, putting a temporary hold on the Fifth Circuit's decision until 11:59 Wednesday night while it considers the case.

According to the Associated Press, "None of the rulings affect the other abortion pill, misoprostol, which can be used alone to end pregnancies but is more effective when taken in combination with mifepristone."

The D.C. rally was one of many held across the country Saturday, loosely organized by the Women's March organization.