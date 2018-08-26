A series of services and ceremonies honoring the life of Arizona Senator John McCain will kick off Wednesday in Phoenix.

McCain died Saturday at his family’s ranch near Sedona after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer for over a year. Wednesday would have been McCain’s 82nd birthday.

Over the course of five days, McCain’s body will travel from the Arizona Capitol to Washington, D.C., to Annapolis, Maryland, where he will be buried at the U.S. Naval Academy.

Wednesday: McCain lies in state at Arizona Capitol

McCain’s body will lie in state for 24 hours at the old Arizona State Capitol building. There will be a public viewing.

"John McCain is Arizona," Ducey wrote in a tweet, "and we will honor his life every way we can."

A private ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside the rotunda. Then the public will be able to pay their respects to McCain from 1 to 8 p.m. in the Arizona State Capitol Rotunda.

Thursday: Service at North Phoenix Baptist Church

On Thursday, a motorcade will travel from the Arizona Capitol to North Phoenix Baptist Church at Central Avenue and Bethany Home Road. The memorial service will begin at 10 a.m.

Limited tickets will be available to the public for the service. You can request up to two tickets online here.

Anyone who receives a ticket will be notified by email.

The doors of the church will open at 8:15 a.m. and guests need to be in their seats by 9:30 a.m.

People are expected to line the eight-mile route between the two locations.

The McCain family attended North Phoenix Baptist and lived across the street from the church.

Following the service, McCain’s body to the D.C. area ahead of an event on Friday.

Friday: McCain lies in state at U.S. Capitol Rotunda

McCain’s body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda beginning Friday.

Per Axios, McCain will become just the 31st person to have received the honor of lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda since Henry Clay became the first in 1852. McCain will join an illustrious list that includes Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Rosa Parks.

A formal ceremony will take place honoring his life at approximately 10 a.m. ET. At the conclusion of that ceremony, the public will be able to pay their respects to the late senator throughout the afternoon and evening.

“The nation mourns the loss of a great American patriot, a statesman who put his country first and enriched this institution through many years of service,” McConnell said in a statement confirming the ceremony.

Saturday: Service at National Cathedral

A service will be held for McCain at the Washington National Cathedral in D.C., on Saturday.

The service will start at 10 a.m. Family, friends, national and international dignitaries are expected to attend.

McCain is expected to be buried at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sunday.

