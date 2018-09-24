WASHINGTON -- Christine Blasey Ford's testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee will be held in a small hearing room on Thursday. Now, many locals hoping to attend the hearing are concerned they won't be allowed in.

"There's a lot of ambiguity about the hearing," said Alexis Goldstein, a 1999 graduate of Holton-Arms School.

Ford was attending the Bethesda all-girls school in 1982 when she says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh tried to rape her at a party. Kavanaugh continues to deny the allegation.

"We really want her to know we have her back," said Goldstein of the dozens of Holton-Arms alumnae who are hoping to be in the hearing room on Thursday.

Dirksen Senate Office Building Room 226 is known by Senate staffers as a small room with scarce seating for the public, let alone protesters. The hearing is certain to draw much attention from the media, also vying to cram into the room.

"My main concern is that the public will not be able to go at all," said Goldstein. "People want to be there and show support."

"Save Roe, vote no" chants by protesters briefly derailed earlier Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, also in Dirksen 226. Goldstein stressed Holton-Arms alumnae do not plan on disrupting the hearing.

It's not clear if the Senate Judiciary Committee will relocate the hearing to a larger room. Committee spokesmen did not return our requests for comment Monday.

