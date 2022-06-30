Endorsement battle in Maryland congressional race pits national figures against local influencers

Former County Executive Rushern Baker endorses Glenn Ivey while Hilary Clinton boosts Donna Edwards.

MARYLAND, USA — A battle of endorsements has begun for a closely watched congressional primary election in Maryland Thursday.

The 4th District race pits former Representative Donna Edwards, who’s running to get her old job back, against Glenn Ivey the former top prosecutor in Prince George’s County.

The race has featured players like Hilary Clinton, Nancy Pelosi and Jane Fonda weighing in on the side of Donna Edwards.

Ivey sought to fight back Thursday by focusing on local endorsements.

Former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker, who just suspended his campaign for governor, announced he was throwing his support for Ivey.

"The reason I'm endorsing him is because I care what's going on in my community," Baker said as he noted Ivey was a "grassroots" candidate better plugged into issues in Prince George's County.

Donna Edwards also touts significant local endorsements, particularly from labor unions including the State’s teacher’s union.

She says support from figures like Nancy Pelosi, Hilary Clinton and Jane Fonda send a message that she has national as well as local influence.

"We are both a grassroots campaign, but also we recognize the importance of having a leader in the U.S. House of Representatives who can represent us nationally,” Edwards said.

The race has attracted a lot of millions from out-of-state sources for both campaigns.

Among the biggest players is a pro-Israel political action committee spending against Edwards for her past support of Palestinian rights and the Iran nuclear deal.

A more progressive Jewish group, along with Jane Fonda, is spending against Ivey.