LA PLATA, Md. -- Voters are packing into polling places on this the final day for early voting in Maryland.

But here in Charles County there's a conflict that has charges flying. Is it disrespect for a fallen firefighter -- or voter suppression?

The latest flashpoint is the viewing tonight at six for the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department's long time chief.

"I'm disappointed this community can't come together to celebrate a man who dedicated his entire life to serving this county," said Michelle Jones, a friend of former Fire Chief Gary Echols' family.

The fire department had rented out its hall for early voting. But when former Chief Echols passed away suddenly, firefighters asked candidates to clear out their campaign signs, so his family could take pictures in front of the department he served for 60 years.

Charges fly on final day of early voting in #CharlesCounty Disrespect for a fallen firefighter; or voter suppression? I’ll explain at 6 on @WUSA9 pic.twitter.com/U2OLazjZGD — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) November 1, 2018

"We just asked the signs be removed directly in front of the firehouse one-and-a-half hours early," said Matt Gilroy, President of the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

State Senate candidate Arthur Ellis resisted, worried that pulling back his signs, and closing a street next to the firehouse, could scare off some of his voters.

"If we limit parking, if we limit access to the firehouse, if we limit access to the building, that that is a serious voter suppression issue," said Ellis.

Tracy Dickerson, the elections director for Charles County, said legally, the early voting has to continue until 8 p.m. But she says the whole controversy is overblown. That the service shouldn't interfere with the voting, and the voting shouldn't interfere with the service.

And long before the deadline, Ellis ended up pulling out his signs.

Early voting locations in Maryland are open until 8. If you cannot make by then, no problem. You can still vote on Election Day on Tuesday.

