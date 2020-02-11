Early voting turnout sets local records as final preps are made for Election Day

More than 93 million voters have already voted across the country, which is nearly 68% of the total turnout in 2016.

WASHINGTON — Early voters continued to line up to cast ballots and set records Monday in the District of Columbia and Maryland as election officials prepared for a final pulse of in-person voters on Election Day.

Early voting ended Saturday in Virginia, but continues in Maryland and D.C. through 8 p.m. Monday.

Election authorities say it is now too late to count on the U.S. Postal Service to get mail-in ballots back in time if they have not yet been sent. Instead, they are urging voters to use ballot drop boxes.

Here are the local turnout figures provided by the US Election Project:

DC : 219,311 early votes cast so far

Maryland : 1.945 million cast so far

Virginia: 1.79 million votes cast



Polls open for in person-voting on Tuesday at 7 a.m., but the number of polling locations has been consolidated and dramatically scaled back in Maryland and the District of Columbia to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Both D.C. and Maryland allow for same-day, in-person, voter registration at polling places. People seeking same-day registration in D.C. and Maryland will need to bring proof of residence, which can include a driver’s license, government issued ID, utility bills and/or bank statements.



Virginia jurisdictions are providing a nearly normal number of polling locations, though there have been some temporary polling place relocations in a few counties.

According to vote411.org in Virginia, “Voters voting on Election Day should double-check their polling locations as many locations have been changed throughout Virginia, although all polling precincts will be open.”

Virginia’s voter registration deadline was Oct. 15.