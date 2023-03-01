DC Council overrides Mayor Bowser's veto of criminal code reform

Councilmember Trayon White was the only vote against the veto.

WASHINGTON — The D.C. Council voted 12-1 Tuesday afternoon to override the mayor's veto of a recently revised criminal code.

In November, the council unanimously voted to update the criminal code for the District for the first time in 100 years. The proposal would bring changes to everything from jury trails to sentencing rules.

But, within the first week of 2023, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser vetoed the proposal because she said she felt more community discussion was needed before any sweeping overhaul was taken in regards to the criminal code.

“A complete overhaul of our criminal code is a once-in-a-century opportunity,” Bowser said in a tweet on Jan. 4. “I believe it’s more important to get this opportunity right than to add policies and weaken penalties into what should be a bill that makes D.C. safer.”

A complete overhaul of our criminal code is a once-in-a-century opportunity. I believe it's more important to get this opportunity right than to add policies & weaken penalties into what should be a bill that makes DC safer.

On Jan. 17, the council, one-by-one, voted on whether to override the veto and with each vote, the councilmember provided a personal reason why the vote mattered to them.

"I want to begin by acknowledging that there are far too many people living in the District of Columbia who are living in fear, too many people who don't feel safe in their own neighborhoods - when they are catching public transportation, when they are playing in the parks across our cities," At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie said.

He continued by saying he has worked for years to create safer and healthier environments across the District. McDuffie expressed that this is not just for the community but also for him and his family.

"I am not immune to the concerns that have been raised by the people in the public," McDuffie said. "So the question that everyone is asking right now is: 'Will this law make our city less safe?' and I say - no. Emphatically - it will not make our city less safe."

Other councilmembers echoed these thoughts as they voiced their opinions on the votes. Councilmember Trayon White was the only vote against the veto.

D.C.'s police union also weighed in on the mayor and council's opposing views on the District's criminal laws.

“The Mayor is the only elected official listening to District residents on crime and violence," D.C Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton said. "This law, once enacted, will lead to violent crime rates exploding even more than they already have. It’s reprehensible that the Council would smugly continue to support failed policies at the expense of the lives of our most vulnerable residents.”

The Revised Criminal Code Act is not set to take effect until Oct. 2025. As of now, the bill is an Act of the Council. To make it a law, the DC Council has to pass that act to the speaker of the House and president of the Senate.