An 18-year-old distant relative of Teddy Roosevelt is now DC's youngest elected leader

WASHINGTON — Let's take a trip back to the distant past, the olden days of 2004. George W. Bush was president, The Lord of the Rings had recently won best picture and in D.C. a descendant of Theodore Roosevelt was born.

At just 18 years old, Quentin Colón Roosevelt is the youngest ANC Commissioner in all of D.C.

After being sworn in this week, Roosevelt now represents the Spring Valley neighborhood of Ward 3.

Roosevelt ran unopposed in his election. Now, he balances his responsibilities while also currently in his senior year of high school.

“I’m definitely still having fun. I go to parties. I have friends. I do stuff like that. But I also have a real commitment to where I live," Roosevelt said. "I love DC. I’ve lived here my entire life. And I thought if I want to get involved and make a difference, this is the easiest way to do it.”

Quentin says Theodore Roosevelt is his great, great, great grandfather. He hopes to get into Georgetown University so he can continue serving in D.C.