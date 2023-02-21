Police say middle schooler accused of social media threat is actually a victim

The investigation revealed that another juvenile was pretending to be the victim when they sent the social media threat.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEESBURG, Va. — Police say a middle school student previously accused of making a gun threat against Harper Park Middle School is actually a victim.

According to a release from the Leesburg Police Department (LPD), the threat was made on social media and the student was originally identified as a suspect on Feb. 17.

Officers say they have now determined that the student did not actually make the threat and was not involved in the incident. The investigation revealed that another juvenile was pretending to be the victim when they sent the social media threat.

It was later determined that the threat was not credible, according to LPD.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Hill at 703-771-4500 or at chill@leesburgva.gov. Once the investigation is complete, LPD says the case will be turned over to the Loudoun County Juvenile Court Services Unit.