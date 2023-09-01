Police: Burglars posed as officers in Woodbridge before shooting one man

Police say the suspects took a pair of shoes and ran from the house. They do not believe the attack to be random.

Example video title will go here for this video

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — Police are investigating a reported burglary in Woodbridge where the suspects claimed to be officers in order to enter the home.

According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to a home in the 14800 block of Dillon Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6.

When officers arrived, they found two people injured inside the house. Officers began trying to help a 22-year-old man who had been shot and a 20-year-old man who had reportedly been hit in the head with a gun.

The man who was shot was flown to an area hospital for help and is expected to be okay. The other victim was treated at the home by first responders.

Investigators believe four armed masked men forced their way into the home and identified themselves as law enforcement. Once inside the home, the two men were bound before being injured.

Police say the suspects took a pair of shoes and ran from the house. They do not believe the attack to be random.

Officials only have suspect descriptions for two of the four men wanted for the burglary. The two suspects are described as one man around 6'3" tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds and a man around 5'7" and weighing approximately 200 pounds with bushy eyebrows. All four suspects were last seen wearing a full ski-style mask and dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000.