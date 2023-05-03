GW faculty sign letter to not arm university police, siding with student protesters

Faculty from across the university announced plans to stand in solidarity with the 150 students and multiple student organizations who protested armed officers.

WASHINGTON — George Washington University faculty have voiced their displeasure with the decision to arm portions of university police, as well as how the decision was made.

In April, George Washington University President Mark S. Wrighton, Ph.D. announced plans to arm the police force, pointing to recent instances of gun violence on college campuses, including Michigan State University and the University of Virginia. He also said the plan to arm some of the officers in the department was not a quick decision.

In a letter to Wrighton and the Board of Trustees, faculty from across the university announced plans to stand in solidarity with the 150 students and multiple student organizations who protested armed officers at GWU on April 17.

“The abruptness of the announcement that the GW Board of Trustees was implementing a plan for the GW Police Department to carry handguns raises concerns about the process and the lack of community feedback and discussion before the ‘decision’ was made to create a plan of implementation," the letter reads. "This is not consistent with a collegial atmosphere and the value of shared governance, and makes community members feel as if the University leadership and the Board of Trustees lack respect for faculty and student views or judgments.”

While Wrighton says the move to arm officers is part of “re-imagining public safety," faculty challenge that claim, saying the move will only make things less safe for many, including people of color.

"We have seen this story over and over in our society," the letter states. "We have seen how armed police have continuously harmed and killed unarmed civilians, especially Black and other persons of color."

Faculty point to studies regarding the arming of police, stating the presence of guns makes it more likely that someone will act violently.

"A recent meta-analysis of studies on the ‘weapons effect’ concluded that armed persons are more likely to believe the other person is armed, and moreover revealed that ‘the mere presence of weapons increased aggressive thoughts, hostile appraisals, and aggression.’”

The letter ends with faculty asking GW to reverse the decision to arm officers and instead "broaden out imagination about public safety in accord with the dignity of all persons."