WASHINGTON, D.C., USA —

A 56-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C., Thursday night, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department identified the victim as Albert Ford, of Southeast.

Police said they responded to a shooting in 3700 block of O Street around 8:20 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived to find Ford suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police report.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said they also responded and Ford was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said Ford’s body was later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.