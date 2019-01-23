FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. —

Police announced additional charges for the man who recorded more than 60 women and girls while they were inside fitting rooms in Fairfax County over the holidays.

Wednesday, The Fairfax County Police Department arrested and charged Mumtaz Raf, 39, of Alexandria with three additional counts of unlawful filming.

Officials say three new victims were identified in the more than 100 secret videos on Rauf's phone.

Police said the victims came forward after believing they may have been illegally recorded by Rauf, who used a pinhole camera and battery-powered transmitter inside the change rooms.

Rauf was initially arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with unlawful filming of a minor after a teenage girl found a small camera inside a dressing room at the Forever 21 in Fair Oaks Mall, police said.

Rauf is currently being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on $7,000 bond, according to a police report.

Detectives are still asking anyone who went inside the dressing rooms at Forever 21, Gap, H&M, and Old Navy between December 15th and 24th at Fair Lakes Promenade, Fair Oaks Mall, Springfield Town Center, and Tysons Corner Center to contact them at 703-246-4600.