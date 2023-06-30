DC, Maryland, Virginia politicians display mixed reactions to SCOTUS student loan decision

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that President Joe Biden’s administration overstepped its authority in trying to implement a one-time student debt relief plan.
The SCOTUS decision sparked a flurry of mixed reactions from local politicians. Some political leaders declared the decision discriminatory and disappointing, while others claim it as a victory for the American taxpayer.
Friday afternoon, President Biden took to twitter, calling the SCOTUS decision “unthinkable.” He wrote that he does not consider the fight to be over and that he would have more to say about the decision later in the day when he addresses the nation.
Sen. Ben Cardin also considers the decision a grave defeat for millions of students. Despite his tweet this afternoon stating that “the SCOTUS decision is a setback,” he also wrote that he refuses to give up. He replied to his own tweet, stating that he would be “re-introducing the Strengthening American Communities Act, which will expand the ways public servants can finance their undergraduate education.”
Rep. Troy A. Carter also disagrees with the SCOTUS decision. He tweeted this afternoon that “SCOTUS has deliberately taken away opportunity and financial relief from millions of Americans.” He announced that he was disappointed by the decision. He wrote that he was disappointed because he believes it will “limit the ability of many to purchase a home, start a business, and spend extra money in local economies.”
Ward 4 DC Councilmember Janeese Lewis George voiced similar concerns, saying she was disturbed by the discriminatory effect that the decision could allegedly have on minority students.
“Black students disproportionately depend on student loans to go to college and are THREE TIMES as likely to default on student debt,” George tweeted. “The Supreme Court enforces affirmative action for the rich, privileged and powerful—but bootstraps and bankruptcy for black students in America.”
The Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, Winsome Earle-Sears, supported the SCOTUS decision. She posted that the ruling on student loan debt “is another big VICTORY for American taxpayers. 87% of Americans without student loans will NOT pay for the 13% who do.” She also wrote that the student loan forgiveness plan would “cost taxpayers ½ trillion dollars.”
Rep. Bob Good also voiced an affinity for the recent decision.
“Huge SCOTUS wins heading into Independence Day weekend,” tweeted Good. “This is a win for American taxpayers!”
In the wake of the Affirmative Action decision, many local politicians have yet to voice their opinions on student loan forgiveness but can be expected to express reactions within the next few days.
