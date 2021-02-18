Sen. Ted Cruz traveled to Cancun while Texans suffer through deadly winter storm crisis

After days of freezing without power, busted pipes and water issues, all Texans would rather be in Cancun right now. Lucky Ted Cruz is there.

HOUSTON — Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has flown to Mexico for a family vacation as his home state suffers through a winter storm crisis.

Millions of people across the state have coped with no power during bitter cold weather, followed by busted pipes and low -- or no -- water pressure.

Meanwhile, photos all over Twitter show Cruz at the airport and on the flight headed to sun, surf and sand.

The Republican senator confirmed the trip in a statement to WFAA, our sister station in Dallas.

"With schools cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew them down last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened to Texas. We want our power back, our water on and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans warm and safe.

It's not clear if the return flight was booked because of the uproar back home, or if it was planned.

The hundreds of snarky tweets include these from "The Daily Show" and journalist Dan Rather, a Texas native who once anchored the news on KHOU 11.

"HEARTBREAKING: One Texas resident had to travel over 1700 miles to find heat, water and electricity."

Cruz was recently criticized for after the Capitol insurrection that left six dead, including a Capitol police officer.

Many blamed Cruz for playing a part in inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol by repeating former President Trump's lies that the election was stolen. Thousands signed a petition that called for his resignation and President Biden said he should be voted out of office.

In an interview with KHOU 11, Cruz condemned the rioters and called Trump's rhetoric "reckless," but denied that he himself shared any of the blame.

The Cancun trip opens Cruz up to more heated criticism in his home state and beyond as he contemplates the possibility of a second presidential run in 2024.

The two-term senator’s current term expires in early 2025.

Check back for more on this developing story as we continue to follow it here and on our newscasts.