WASHINGTON — Duke, Dylan and Jake Carrillo weren't just brothers who decided to give their college years to the same school, but three young men who traveled halfway across the country from Texas to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis to serve their country and strengthen their bond to one another.

On Saturday, Dylan and Jake lost Duke, who is Dylan's twin, when the 21-year-old sophomore collapsed during a 1.5-mile physical readiness test that the academy does semiannually.

Duke, Dylan and Jake followed in each other's footsteps for years before going to the Naval Academy. All three brothers participated in athletics, whether it be on the football field or wrestling mat, during their high school years at Flower Mound High School, in Flower Mound, Texas.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Duke Carrillo," Flower Mound High School football coach Brian Basil tweeted Sunday. "He was a true warrior in everything he ever did. Prayers to the Carrillo family."

Duke was an avid intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA. He had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer, and had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

"I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in the 24th company," 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis said.

On Sunday, the Naval Academy remembered Duke.

His fellow classmates attended as TAPS was performed by Duke's shipmate, midshipman Joey Gibbs. The academy's flag also stood at half-staff to honor him.

Duke was studying Quantitative Economics at the academy and wanted to be a naval aviator.

The U.S. Naval Academy on Sunday released pictures of Duke, two of which revolved around his family. One showed Duke with his whole family, including his parents. The other photo was of him, his twin Dylan and younger brother Jake, who is a freshman at the academy.

Duke Carrillo died during a physical readiness test in Annapolis on Sunday.

There is family pride in having multiple siblings graduate from a military academy, and in recent years, three brothers graduated together from West Point (the U.S. Military Academy), according to CBS News.

Sumner, Cole and Noah Ogrydziak entered West Point in 2013. Four years later, the Texas natives -- just like the Carrillo brothers -- all became military academy graduates. Something Dylan and Jake will likely experience, but now, without their brother, Duke.

While the Carrillo brothers were at a military academy together, it is interesting how the military has dealt with brothers serving together during a time of combat and war for the United States.

A prime example is the five Sullivan brothers -- George, Francis, Joseph, Madison and Albert -- who all died under the age of 30 when their light cruiser, the USS Juneau, sunk in 1942 during World War II.

The tragic event led Congress to issue the Sole Survivor Policy, which is designed to protect members of a family from the draft or from combat duty if they have already lost family members in military service.

