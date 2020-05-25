Arlington National Cemetery limits visits to family members only on Memorial Day

Virtual ceremonies will be held to honor fallen heroes.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Memorial Day is the day the nation pauses to remember and honor those who served and sacrificed their lives for our nation. This year, in response to Coronavirus concerns,

The National Cemetery Administration will not host any public events at the 142 National Cemeteries across the nation. The cemetery will only be open to family members of people buried there.

The cemetery said the health of service members, employees, and visitors is paramount and they will do their part to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Arlington Cemetery will stream events live on Monday. The president is expected to participate in the annual wreath-laying ceremony at 9:00 a.m.

Friends of the National World War II Memorial will be sharing pre-recorded remarks observing Memorial Day via Facebook at 9:00 a.m. and then a live wreath ceremony at 9:30 a.m. also via Facebook.

The U.S. Navy Memorial will also hold a virtual wreath-laying ceremony virtually, that’s slated for 1 p.m. Monday.

The group, T.A.P.S., Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, will host virtual seminars for those looking to honor fallen heroes.

If you have family members buried at Arlington Cemetery, you will be allowed to visit their grave.