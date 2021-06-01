2 buildings nearby U.S. Capitol evacuated, Congress locked down as pro-Trump insurrectionists attempt to take over

Outside, rioters could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they began forcefully removing metal barriers.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police ordered the Capitol locked down and evacuations of two Capitol campus buildings — the Library of Congress James Madison Memorial Building and the Cannon House Office Building — as riots raged at the Capitol complex Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after President Trump addressed his supporters vowing "never to concede" the election in a speech on the Ellipse, large crowds of pro-Trump supporters marched to the U.S. Capitol and squared off with Capitol Police.

Rioters broke through several barriers placed at the steps of Capitol, while the certification of Electoral College votes began inside.

Trump supporters took control of the top of the steps and entrances to the House and Senate chambers on the back of the Capitol.

The rioters gained access all the way to the Senate chamber doors, prompting the lockdown.

A woman in the group of Trump supporters attempting to gain access to the House chambers was shot and killed by a plain-clothed U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Trump supporters outside could be heard chanting "USA, USA!" and "This is our house" as they quickly began forcefully removing metal barriers meant to keep space between police and the crowds.

Capitol Police officers in riot gear moved to the front of the crowd to try and hold the line in the front of the Capitol.

Video footage shows officers deploying pepper spray after the crowds began charging officers and moving towards the Capitol steps. The scene escalated as some protesters made physical contact with officers, and police responded with physical action. Blood could be seen on the floor outside the Capitol steps.

Multiple layers of security fencing were breached as the rioters attempted to occupy the building.

Around 5:45 p.m., nearly four hours after the initial breach, Capitol Police secured barricades around the grounds and cleared the area, with additional security brought in from the National Guard, DC Police, Virginia State Police, Secret Service and others.

VIDEO: As police put barricades back up around US Capitol, announcement comes in about DC curfew.

