'What's the point in going to trial' | Judge blocks Steve Bannon from blaming Trump in contempt case

Jury selection in the contempt of Congress case for former President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager was set to begin Monday.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge ruled Monday that Steve Bannon cannot tell members of a jury he defied a congressional subpoena under orders from former President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, granted government motions to block Bannon from relying on entrapment by estoppel and public authority defenses that would have seen him argue he failed to appear for a deposition before the January 6th Committee because he was following orders from the former president. Bannon served for a time as Trump's 2016 campaign manager and as a senior adviser in the White House, but had been gone from the administration for three years before Jan. 6, 2021.

Relying on the 1984 D.C. Circuit Court decision in Licavoli v. United States, Nichols said Bannon also couldn't tell a jury he'd defied the subpoena under advice of counsel or because he relied on Office of Legal Counsel opinions about prosecuting Executive Branch employees for contempt. But the loss of the executive privilege argument will likely hit Bannon's case hardest since, as his attorney David Schoen said Monday, he has pointed to it from the very beginning.

“Mr. Bannon has taken a principled stance from day one," Schoen said. "His principled position has been, ‘My hands were tied.’”

But, Nichols said, a letter last year from Trump's attorneys did not instruct Bannon not to testify or turn over documents about subjects not related to the former president. And, Nichols said, Trump was not a public official at the time the letter was sent on his behalf.

“The former president, in his civilian capacity, is by definition not a public official," Nichols said. "Especially, considering under the circumstances, he never instructed Mr. Bannon not to show up altogether.”

Nichols also granted a motion to quash subpoenas seeking testimony from multiple congressional Democrats, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson.

Nichols left open a narrow window for Bannon to enter any evidence he may have about his belief that the return date on his subpoena was not operative, but it was not clear that was something the defense was prepared to argue. Schoen asked Nichols to address any objections on that basis the Justice Department might have by Wednesday.

"We have to make a decision... what's the point in going to trial here if there's no defenses?" Schoen asked.

Jury selection was scheduled to begin in Bannon's trial on Monday. If convicted, he faces a minimum sentence of 30 days in prison and a maximum sentence of one year on both counts of contempt of Congress.

