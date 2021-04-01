Proud Boys leader posts white supremacist images, promises 'September surprise' ahead of sentencing

Henry "Enrique" Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced on two counts connected to the burning of a Black Lives Matter flag in D.C. in December.

WASHINGTON — Though he’s prohibited from traveling to D.C. while awaiting sentencing, Telegram posts show Proud Boys Leader Henry “Enrique” Tarrio has nevertheless spent the last several months promoting the causes of Jan. 6 defendants and making insulting, and at times violent, posts about officers who testified about the Capitol riot.

Tarrio was taken into custody on Jan. 4 when he traveled to D.C. to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally while in possession of two large capacity magazines. The magazines, which are illegal to possess in D.C., were discovered while police were executing an arrest warrant on Tarrio for charges stemming from the burning of a Black Lives Matter flag stolen from Asbury United Methodist Church in December 2020.

Tarrio was granted pretrial release the following day. His release conditions included a prohibition on entering the District of Columbia except for court-related appearances.

In July, Tarrio pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges in the case and was scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 23.

Tarrio has not kept a low profile since his plea hearing, however. On his Telegram page, the Proud Boys leader has kept up frequent posts calling for the release of fellow Proud Boys and Capitol riot defendants Joseph Biggs and Ethan Nordean, also known as “Rufio Panman.” Tarrio posted a video of himself to his page on Saturday at a rally in Florida calling for the release of Biggs. Supporters standing behind in the video can be seen holding signs calling Biggs a political prisoner and declaring that “White Lives Matter.”

Biggs is one of four alleged Proud Boys leaders accused of conspiring to disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

Tarrio also posted an image of a gas mask, protective vest and other protective gear on Sunday in a post claiming he would be speaking at a “United We Win” rally in Portland, Oregon. According to WUSA9’s sister station KGW, that event devolved into a violent melee between Proud Boys and “antifa.” A 65-year-old man was taken into custody during the brawl for allegedly firing a gun at purported antifa members. Despite his post, it was not immediately clear whether Tarrio actually attended the event.

Other recent posts include attacks on Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonnell and D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanone, both of whom testified about the violence they experience on Jan. 6, and one in early August promising a “September surprise” on 9/11.

On Aug. 9, Tarrio posted an illustration “from a very talented individual” depicting Proud Boys engaged in combat in front of a burning U.S. Capitol building. The illustration contains a number of pieces of white supremacist and Nazi imagery, including the number 88 – a white supremacist code for the phrase “Heil Hitler.” In a follow-up post, Tarrio wrote, “Zoom in and you’ll enjoy it more.”

In another post, Tarrio said he'd received this illustration of Proud Boys in battle outside a burning Capitol. The picture includes multiple instances of white supremacist/Nazi imagery, including the number 88.



Tarrio was scheduled to appear in D.C. Superior Court on Monday afternoon. In a sentencing memorandum filed Friday, the Department of Justice asked a judge to sentence Tarrio to 90 days in jail followed by 18 months of supervised probation. The DOJ also asked for the order prohibiting Tarrio from entering D.C. be kept as a condition of his probation, and for the judge to order Tarrio to pay the Asbury United Methodist Church $5,387 in restitution. In its memo, the DOJ said jail time was warranted because of Tarrio’s “inflammatory post-offense conduct.”

“Imprisonment serves the important goal of general deterrence – a custodial sentence will tell anyone who seeks to follow on Tarrio’s path that there are real consequences to traveling to the District to commit crimes in such a brazen and public manner,” the DOJ wrote.