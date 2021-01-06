4 alleged Oath Keepers who rode to Capitol riots in golf carts arrested

Joseph Hackett, Jason Dolan, William Isaacs and Jonathan Walden are the latest four of 16 defendants to be arrested in this case.

WASHINGTON — Four newly identified Capitol rioters, and alleged members of the Oath Keepers, were arrested in the last week, bringing the total to 16 Oath Keepers now criminally charged by the government. An indictment against the defendants claims they pre-planned the attacks in an attempt to interfere with the certification of the electoral college vote.

Jason Dolan, of Wellington, Florida, Joseph Hackett, of Sarasota, Florida and Jonathan Walden, of Birmingham, Alabama were arrested May 27, May 28 and June 3, respectively, according to the Department of Justice. William Isaacs, of Kissimmee, Florida, self-surrendered on May 27.

Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs and Walden are each charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, and entering and remaining on restricted grounds. Hackett, Dolan and Isaacs are also charged with destruction of government property and aiding and abetting. Isaacs is also charged with civil disorder and aiding and abetting as well as assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

In a release, the DOJ said the defendants used social media to coordinate the attacks and recruit other participants in January. Three of the four accused joined an invitation-only encrypted Signal group message titled, “OK FL DC OP Jan 6” on Jan. 3. The indictment also alleges that Hackett, Dolan, Isaacs and Walden traveled to D.C. with "paramilitary gear and supplies including firearms, tactical vests with plates, helmets and radio equipment," to be part of the quick reaction force team (QRF).

“I am interested in the QRF team in D.C.," Walden wrote in a message to co-defendant Joshua James, according to the DOJ. "I am a former Firefighter, EMT-B and have a K-9 trained for security patrol (82 ib. German Shepherd named “Warrior”) I have a Jump Bag with Trauma supplies and have ALL the necessary 2A gear that the situation may require. PLEASE ADVISE."

The indictment goes on to say that the group rode in a pair of golf carts to the Capitol, where they "berated and taunted" police officers.

"After they arrived at 2:33 p.m., Walden and others aggressively berated and taunted law enforcement officers in riot gear guarding the perimeter of the building," the DOJ said in its release. "At 2:35 p.m., Hackett and Isaacs joined together with others known and unknown to form a column or 'stack' of individuals wearing Oath Keepers clothing, patches, insignia and battle gear, each keeping at least one hand on the shoulder of the other in front of them. Dolan joined the stack at the top of the steps and the group collectively and forcibly entered the Capitol."

In court Tuesday, federal prosecutors said the United States government is up to 460 defendants charged for alleged crimes related to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The government has begun plea talks with Oath Keeper defendants, hoping the two sides can reach an agreement on guilty charges and prison time rather than moving forward with a trial for 16 defendants, something all sides agree would be a logistical nightmare. U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta, who is presiding over the Oath Keepers' cases, said he can’t remember ever having a case with 16 different defendants.

You can see the full indictment against all 16 alleged Oath Keepers here.