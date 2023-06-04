Two men who took selfies on the Senate floor during the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol sentenced to prison

Authorities say both men later posted messages on social media bragging about their actions.

WASHINGTON — Two men were handed prison sentences in Washington, D.C. Thursday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Luke Bender, 22, of Stafford, Virginia, and Landon Mitchell, 32, formerly of Arlington, Virginia now living in Texas, were sentenced to 21 months and 27 months, respectively, for obstruction of an official proceeding and five related misdemeanor charges.

Judge Beryl A. Howell, who presided over the trial and returned the indictment on Dec. 7, 2022, also ordered 36 months of supervised release and $2,000 in restitution for the pair.

Authorities say Bender and Mitchell illegally entered the Capitol grounds, climbing scaffolding the had been erected for the inauguration on Jan. 6, 2021.

At 2:45 p.m., the pair entered the Capitol through the Upper West Terrace Door.

They then proceeded through the Rotunda, down the East Front Corridor, through the Ohio Clock Corridor, down a hall and into the Senate Chamber.

Authorities say the pair got on the Senate floor at 3:04 p.m.

While on the floor, they reviewed documents sitting on tables and took selfies, each posed for pictures at the Senate dais.

At 3:08 p.m., U.S. Capitol Police officers directed rioters to leave the Chamber.

Bender and Mitchell left the building around 3:10 p.m.

Authorities say both Bender and Mitchell later posted messages on social media bragging about their actions.

On Jan. 7, 2021, for example, Mitchell posted, and Bender re-posted, an image of a skull surrounded by red smoke, with the caption “Absolutely proud of my fellow Americans who made their voices heard at the Capitol.”

Bender was arrested on July 29, 2021 in Fairfax, Virginia. Mitchell was arrested on Oct. 20, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia.

In the 27 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.