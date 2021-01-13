Court docs: Colorado man who traveled to DC after Capitol riots threatened to kill DC Mayor, Nancy Pelosi

The man was armed with firearms and high capacity magazines and he “strategized” how best to “assault” Washington, D.C, federal court documents state.

WASHINGTON — A Colorado man who traveled to D.C. a day after the siege at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. threatened to murder Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, according to federal court documents released this week.

Court documents allege that Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr. communicated several threats through text message before driving to D.C. on Jan. 6. Federal officials believe that Meredith had the capacity to be violent and carry out the threats because he arrived in D.C. on Jan. 7 equipped with two firearms, several high capacity magazines and over 2,500 rounds of ammunition.

According to federal court documents, between Jan. 4 through Jan. 7 Meredith "transmitted numerous communications to several individuals in which he threatened to commit violence in Washington, D.C."

Court documents show he admitted to federal officials during his arrest that he exchanged these text messages with several people, even suspecting at one point that the FBI was reading the texts.

In a text exchange two days before the pro-Trump rallies, Meredith sent a link to an article that Mayor Bowser was deploying National Guard members to the city to someone. Meredith replied back to the text thread saying, “We’re gonna surround D.C. and slowly constrict.”

On the day of the rally, Meredith sent a thread of incriminating texts to several other people calling high public officials “traitors” and stating that he was, “Ready to remove several craniums from shoulders” and “I’m so ready to FK SOME TRAITORS UP.”

When Meredith arrived in D.C., he allegedly sent a text that detailed a plan to carry out violent acts against Mayor Bowser.

“I may wander over to the Mayor’s office and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c***.”

He also allegedly wrote, “I hope you’re reading this Mr. FBI agent, FK U.”

Later that same day the defendant sent a text that stated, “Strategizing on best way to assault this city . . . do I go in fast on Sportbike or do I go in the back door on dirt bike . . . Staying one more day since I got here late, need to FK with these commies.”

He also allegedly sent the following texts expressing a violent plan against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi:

“Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C***’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.”

“You get that one Mr. Marxist FBI Agent? Go FK yourself.”

“I’m gonna run that C*** Pelosi over while she chews on her gums,”

“Dead B**** Walking.”

In the same thread, Meredith is alleged to insinuate that he would die for his crimes before going to jail.

It was also reported that upon arrival in the District on Jan. 7, he head-butted and assaulted a pedestrian and fled the scene in his car. Meredith told federal officials that he uses marijuana and has a history of mental illness.

Meredith has been charged with Interstate Communication of Threats. Federal officials believe he is a danger to the community and will remain detained in D.C. without bond until his trial date.