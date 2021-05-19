New York man arrested after bragging about Capitol riot at the dentist

Daniel Warmus is also accused of showing off cell phone video from the Capitol breach while getting his teeth cleaned.

WASHINGTON — A New York man was arrested for participating in the Capitol Riot after bragging at the dentist's office about his involvement, according to federal prosecutors.

Newly filed charging documents reveal the FBI received a tip that Daniel Warmus breached the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 and smoked marijuana inside the building.

“The tipster indicated that he/she overheard WARMUS talking about his experience while at a dentist’s office,” prosecutors wrote. “Specifically a tipster reported that a police officer told WARMUS to leave the building, but WARMUS refused to leave.”

The FBI said Warmus even played a video he had taken inside the Capitol Building while at the dentist’s office.

“The tipster heard the video playing but did not see it,” charging documents state.

The FBI said the tipster wanted to remain anonymous, so agents do not know the nature of the relationship the tipster has with Warmus, or if the tipster was another patient, nurse, doctor or office worker. The tipster called the FBI six days after the Capitol breach, and law enforcement has been investigating ever since. Warmus was arrested on Tuesday in New York.

Warmus, who is from Lancaster, New York and runs a body shop in Orchard Park, is now charged with multiple counts, including entering a restricted building or grounds and impeding or disrupting the orderly conduct of government business.

Investigators say Warmus can be seen on video wearing a “CNN is Fake News” sweatshirt and holding an “F*** ANTIFA” flag and can also be seen entering the capitol at approximately 2:17 p.m. through the Senate Wing Doors. In other video clips he is seen walking through different parts of the Capitol building, taking pictures and video, and at one point, evading a police officer who was trying to grab his backpack.

Warmus made his initial court appearance in upstate New York on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance.