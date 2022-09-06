LIVE BLOG: Jan. 6 Committee presents testimony from Trump campaign manager, former Fox News political editor

The second day of testimony before the January 6th Committee was expected to focus on evidence Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud were meritless.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The January 6th Committee met Tuesday morning for the second of a series of planned hearings to lay out their evidence against former President Donald Trump.

Today, testimony is focused on showing Trump knew he lost the election and that there was no evidence of any fraud that would have changed that result. To show that, the committee plans to call five witnesses:

William Stepien, former Trump campaign manager

Chris Stirewalt, former Fox News political editor

Benjamin Ginsberg, election attorney

BJay Pak, former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia

Al Schmidt, former City Commissioner of Philadelphia

Before the hearing began, Chairman Bennie Thompson (R-MS) said Stepien had to withdraw because his wife had gone into labor. But, the public will still hear from Stepien through his video depositions and a statement from his attorney.

'Team Normal' and Team Giuliani

Stepien, who was hired to run Trump's campaign with roughly four months to go, said when he came on he found it "structurally and fiscally deficient." He also found it badly factionalized into his team — "Team Normal" — and a group run by Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani.

In video depositions, Stepien and others said Trump repeatedly chose to listen to Giuliani, despite their advice to the contrary. That included on election night when, according to Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) trump decided to ignore his advisers and listen to "an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani," who told him to declare victory.

The influence of Giuliani, who has since had his law license suspended in New York and D.C. — where he's also facing an ethics investigation — was apparent throughout the morning. Giuliani was one of the main driving forces of many of the election fraud claims the campaign was making — claims former White House lawyer Erich Herschmann said he found "nuts."