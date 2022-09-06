Locals view January 6 hearings at several DC watch parties

More than 100 people gathered a block away from the Capitol Building to view the first night of the hearing on an outdoor projection screen.

WASHINGTON — People viewed the first night of the January 6 Committee hearings at several watch parties in D.C. The hearing, which included unseen evidence and depositions related to the events surrounding the insurrection, was televised on primetime.

At Shaw’s Tavern, in Northwest D.C., attendees could listen to the hearing over the speakers while watching a live feed on the bar’s televisions.

One viewer, who did not want to be named, told WUSA9 she was not surprised by the admissions of people like President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and former Attorney General Bill Barr, during their depositions.

However, she said it was important that their true feelings be broadcast to the entire public like they were Thursday night.

"I think that it's really important that they tell the American public what these politicians said in the moment, which is very, very different from what they're saying after the fact,” she said.

A #January6thHearings watch party, one block from the Capitol, attracted a crowd of about 100 people tonight. They were very focused. We went to another planned watch party at a NW DC bar too. But only about 1 in every 10 customers there were actively paying attention. (@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/1n2LTFnKCS — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) June 10, 2022

Another watch party at the Taft Memorial Carillon, a block away from the Capitol Building, attracted about 100 attendees.

Sarita Wagle watched with the crowd. She said she believed the evidence presented during the first night of the hearing could help sway more Americans to believe President Donald Trump was directly connected to the events of January 6.

Whether the hearings will be able to attract the attention of people who are usually interested in politics or support and believe President Trump’s account of what happened that January remains to be seen.

Another watch party attendee, named Elizabeth, at Shaw’s Tavern said she felt the first hour of Thursday’s hearing dragged in its presentation.