FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed 'Doobie Smoker' arrested in Virginia Beach

SUFFOLK, Va. — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in a Virginia Beach apartment.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint, written by a FBI Special Agent from the Washington Field Office, says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda.

It details a member of Gonzalez's family identifying him to the FBI on Jan. 20. The tipster is said to have seen him in a YouTube video titled "Man smoking a doobie weed at capitol dome Donald Trump supporters," and then a follow-up video, "The Capitol Rotunda Doobie Smoker explains why he did it."

The complaint says in that video, when asked why he would smoke a joint in the Capitol, Gonzalez answered, "freedom."

The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back."

The FBI went on to confirm Gonzalez's identity with Airbnb records and a plane ticket under his name. Eduardo Gonzalez had been staying in a rental home Alexandria, Virginia, since Jan. 1, and had a flight from the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to the Los Angeles International Airport scheduled for Feb. 1.

The complaint also references an hourlong Zoom video from Jan. 7, where Gonzalez allegedly shared videos and photos taken inside the Capitol Rotunda the previous day.

The court documents say in one of those videos shared in the Zoom, he can be heard laughing and "sarcastically" saying "yeah, this is the most protected building" followed by "time to smoke weed in here!"

He's also accused of passing out joints to other people in the rotunda.