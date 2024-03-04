Trump's election fraud trial to begin March 4, 2024

A federal judge denied the former president's request to schedule the trial in 2026, saying it could impact witnesses' availability for trial.

WASHINGTON — A federal judge on Monday set former President Donald Trump’s election fraud trial for March 4, 2024 – denying a request from his attorneys for more than two years to prepare.

U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan said the date would provide Trump’s attorneys adequate time to review the approximately 12 million documents turned over by the government while also protecting the public’s right to a speedy trial in the historic case. She rejected a bid by Trump’s attorneys to move the trial back to April 2026, pointing out the alleged crimes happened in late 2020 and early 2021.

“To propose trying this case over five years later risks the real danger that witnesses may become unavailable or their memories may fade,” Chutkan said.

A federal grand jury indicted the former president earlier this month on four felony counts alleging he conspired to defraud the United States and obstruct the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 in a bid to remain in power after the 2020 election. Trump’s attorneys argued the voluminous discovery and novel legal issues warranted a lengthy period of time for them to prepare. John Lauro, who is serving as co-lead counsel along with attorney Todd Blanche, described the defense’s job as a “gargantuan task.”

“Mr. Trump is not above the law, but he is not below the law, and he should not be treated differently than any other person who appears before your honor and pleads for justice.”

In emphatic and at times highly animated arguments, Lauro said it would be a “miscarriage of justice” for the case to go to trial on the government’s proposed Jan. 2, 2024, date. He also said Trump’s team planned forthcoming motions claiming executive immunity and selective prosecution.

“The man’s liberty and life is at stake!” Lauro said.

“I understand, Mr. Lauro, but you’re not getting two more years,” Chutkan responded.

Senior Assistant Special Counsel Molly Gaston said the government welcomed Trump’s motions and was prepared to respond to them swiftly. She argued the public’s interest was in a speedy trial – particularly because of Trump’s unusually large megaphone.

“On a nearly daily basis the defendant posts on social media about this case,” Gaston said. “He has disparaged witnesses. He has attacked the integrity of the court and the District of Columbia, which makes up the jury pool.”

“Under the Speedy Trial Act, we need to find a trial date as soon as the defense can be ready,” Gaston added.

Earlier this month, Chutkan imposed a protective order barring Trump from releasing witness transcripts and warned any statements from him or his lawyers intended to intimidate witnesses would result in swift action from the court.

Chutkan’s selected date will begin jury selection a day before Super Tuesday, when more than a dozen states hold their primary elections to determine who will be the presidential nominee from each party. Public polling has consistently shown Trump with a significant lead over other contenders for the Republican nomination. Those contenders include Trump’s two-time running mate, former Vice President Mike Pence, who could also potentially be called as a key witness in the government’s case against Trump.