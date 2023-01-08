DC reacts to Trump indictment 2.5 years after attack on Capitol

Some worry the timing of the charges could have consequences for the case.

WASHINGTON — Maryland Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin served on the House January 6th committee. He said Tuesday's indictment of former President Trump closely mirrors the case the committee tried to make.

"I feel very pleased that this is such a vindication of the rule of law in America and that this grand jury saw what the January 6th Committee saw when we tried to analyze the chaos the violence that had been unleashed against America not just on Jan. 6 but in the weeks leading up to it," said Raskin.

For some around D.C., these charges are personal. Like Sandra Garza, the long-time partner of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who was attacked on Jan. 6 and died the next day.



"Definitely very personal," she told WUSA. "I was very, very happy when I saw that he was finally indicted for his role on Jan. 6 and actually, I thought, you know, it's about time."

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said in a text message, "All I've wanted from day one is accountability and justice for me and the men and women who fought bravely on Jan. 6." Adding, "Thankful, yet I'd be lying if I didn't acknowledge my numbness with the news of the indictment today."

Writing that he, too, could "only reflect on how long this fight has been."

More than two and a half years since the attack on the Capitol, Garza worries the timing could be a factor in the election.

"My biggest concern now is that [Trump] will sadly win the next election. I hope that doesn't happen, but he could resume control again of the Justice Department and throw all of this out," Garza said.