WASHINGTON — Veterans hoping a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine would vindicate their claims of serious long-term side effects caused by antimalarial drugs were disappointed Tuesday when it failed to draw any concrete links – instead only finding that further research was warranted.

The report was the result of a more than year-long process undertaken by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM) and sponsored by the Department of Veterans Affairs. The goal was to look into possible long-term neurological and psychiatric effects of antimalarial drugs – particularly of mefloquine (brand name Lariam), which has been linked to insomnia, depression, anxiety, severe nightmares and suicidal and homicidal ideation.

FULL REPORT | Assessment of Long-Term Health Effects of Antimalarial Drugs When Used for Prophylaxis

WUSA9 has reported for years on the stories of U.S. servicemen and women, and members of the Peace Corps, who were prescribed mefloquine while deployed in Iraq and Afghanistan and subsequently reported long-term, sometimes permanent, neurological and psychological damage as a result.

The FDA ordered mefloquine labeled with a “black box” warning in 2013, noting that neurological side effects can occur at any time during use, and can last for months to years after the drug is stopped. The military reclassified mefloquine as a drug-of-last-resort following the FDA’s black box decision, and its former U.S. manufacturer, Roche, no longer produces it in the United States.

Veterans and advocacy organizations have pushed for the Department of Defense to recognize the service-related disabilities they say antimalarials like mefloquine have caused.

But the committee, which was made up of professionals from the fields of epidemiology, psychiatry, neuroscience and other health disciplines, did not come to that conclusion – instead finding that the 21 existing studies looking at adverse effects of antimalarial drugs were, taken together, inconclusive.

“The committee recognized that adverse events while taking some antimalarial drugs are quite common, but the pressing, well-justified question of whether health problems continue after use has simply not generated the rigorous research needed to answer it,” said committee chair David Savitz, professor of epidemiology at the Brown University School of Public Health in a statement Tuesday. “The absence of evidence on long-term health effects of these drugs does not mean the link doesn’t exist, only that there is a critical need for well-designed studies to answer important safety questions.”

The committee did find there was empirical basis for additional research into possible adverse events caused by four common antimalarials:

Mefloquine and neurologic events

Mefloquine and psychiatric events, including PTSD

Mefloquine and eye disorders, including cataract

Tafenoquine and psychiatric events

Tafenoquine and eye disorders (other than vortex keratopathy)

Atovaquone/Proguanil and eye disorders

Doxycycline and gastrointestinal events

The only case where the committee felt there was sufficient evidence to come to a positive conclusion was the link between tafenoquine and vortex keratopathy – a harmless condition involving microscopic sediment buildup in the cornea.

Dr. Remington Nevin, a former Army epidemiologist and physician who testified before the committee last January, said the report appeared to have been hamstrung by the Department of Veterans Affairs’ decision to restrict the committee from conducting its own review of veterans’ medical records.

"Veterans disabled by the military’s reckless misuse of mefloquine should be deeply disappointed that the VA tied the hands of committee members by preventing them from reviewing their medical records,” Nevin said. “Expert drug regulators in the U.S., Canada, and the European Union have already concluded on the basis of a careful review of such records that mefloquine does cause permanent neuropsychiatric disability. The committee's rushed and error-filled report represents a tragic missed opportunity to begin to recognize the human suffering caused by this drug. Veterans deserve better.”

Jordan Fischer is an investigative reporter with WUSA9. Follow him on Twitter at @JordanOnRecord.