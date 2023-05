Target recalls 5 million candles that can cause cuts, burns

The Threshold brand candles can crack or break while burning, potentially causing cuts and serious burns.

MINNEAPOLIS — Target is recalling 4.9 million Threshold brand candles sold at Target stores across the country because the jars can crack or break while the wick is burning, posing serious burn and laceration hazards.

The recall covers various scents of 5.5-ounce one-wick, 14-ounce three-wick and 20-ounce three-wick Threshold candles sold in-store and online between August 2019 and March 2023. There have been 137 reports of the candle breaking during use, and six injuries reported, including severe burns and lacerations, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. Customers can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to ship them back.

The recalled candles include: