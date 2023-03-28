Melissa Joan Hart says she helped students flee Nashville school shooting

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star held back tears as she talked about Monday's mass shooting at a Nashville school.

WASHINGTON — Actress Melissa Joan Hart revealed that she and her husband helped children flee following the Nashville school shooting on Monday that left six dead.

The "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" star shared an emotional Instagram video on Tuesday detailing how she and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, were on their way to a parent-teacher conference at their kids' school in Nashville when they encountered a kindergarten class coming out of the woods.

"We helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway. They were climbing out of the woods. They were trying to escape the shooter situation at their school,” Hart said as she held back tears. "So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get [to] their teachers. We helped a mom reunite with her children."

Hart added that this is her family's second experience with a school shooting. The actress said she used to live in Connecticut, near Sandy Hook elementary school where a gunman killed 20 children and six staffers in 2012.

"I don’t know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough. And just pray. Pray for the families," she added.

On Monday, three 9-year-old children and three school staffers were killed at a small, private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville after a shooter opened fire inside the building of about 200 students.