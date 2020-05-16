Fred Willard, 'Best in Show' actor, dies at 86

The recognized comedic actor of the mockumentary genre was well known for his appearances in a list of films.

WASHINGTON — Fred Willard, the actor who is best known for his frequent appearances in ensemble comedies and mockumentaries like "Best in Show," "This is Spinal Tap" and "For Your Consideration" has died at the age of 86.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis announced the news on Twitter saying, "How lucky that we all got to enjoy Fred Willard’s gifts." Curtis shared a video showing clips from Willard's movies "Best in Show" and "Judging the Hounds."