Reports: Biden to double purchase of Pfizer COVID-19 pills, US will buy 20 million

The president will meet with his COVID-19 task force Tuesday to discuss the spread of the virus. It's unclear when the official announcement will be made.

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration plans to double the U.S. government's order for Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 pill, with the new order set up for 20 million treatment courses, according to reports.

The updated purchase was first reported by Fox News and later confirmed by the Wall Street Journal. Both reports cited a senior administration official with knowledge of the decision. The initial report from Fox News said Biden is expected to double the order sometime Tuesday and accelerate the delivery of the treatments.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month granted emergency authorization for Pfizer's antiviral tablets — called Paxlovid-nirmatrelvir —and ritonavir tablets as a dual-medicine oral antiviral treatment for COVID.

The two tablets, which were authorized to help people suffering from mild and initial COVID symptoms, were the first approved oral treatment.

In November, before they were formally approved, the Biden administration said it would commit to securing 10 million treatment courses once they passed the FDA's screening process. The administration paid around $5.3 billion for the first 10 million courses.

It's unclear how much the additional treatment courses will cost, or if the expedited procurement process will drive up the price.

Biden is scheduled to meet with his COVID-19 task force Tuesday afternoon to get an update on the virus's impact on the U.S.

It is unclear when the administration will announce their plans to double the number of treatments they are purchasing from Pfizer.