GAITHERSBURG, Md. —

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man who broke into a garage in Gaithersburg, ransacked cars and may have charged thousands of dollars to stolen credit cards.

The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance videos of the thief on Thursday who broke into a home on the 9200 block of Clematis Court.

Homeowners told police they woke up around 5 a.m. on Dec. 11 to find their garage and cars had been broken into.

Officials believe the man got into the garage by reaching through the dog door and unlocking the door knob. The man also may have tried to break into the home through a garage door, according to investigators.

A purse containing multiple credit cards was stolen, police said. The stolen credit cards were used at gas stations, a fast food restaurant and a number of stores in Mt. Airy, Ellicott City, Baltimore, Hanover, Catonsville and Arbutus, police said. In about four hours, police said more than $6,000 to the victim’s credit cards.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify the man to call 240-773-6237.