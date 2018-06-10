MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md., - A man is missing after walking away from Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring.

Officials said 51-year-old Deandre Santana, of Wheaton, walked away from Holy Cross Hospital around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

Deandre Santana is described as an African American male, 6'02" tall and weighing 185 pounds. He was last known to be wearing a black and white striped shirt, dark pants and red shoes.

Police and family said they are concerned for his emotional and physical welfare.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Deandre Santana is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police Department, non-emergency line, 301-279-8000.

