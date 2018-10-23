STERLING, Va. -- The mid-term elections are exactly two-weeks away. One of the most contentious races in our area is the battle for Virginia's 10th Congressional District.

Democrat Jennifer Wexton is challenging incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock for her seat.

Republicans have held the seat for 60 out of 66 years since 1952 -- that's when the district was created.

Immigration is a hot-button issue and a caravan of about 8,000 migrants walking to the United States is fanning the flames. President Trump warned Honduras he will cut millions of dollars in aid if the migrants are allowed to reach the U-S.

Here's what Wexton said about the President's threat in a live Facebook interview with WUSA9's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Peggy Fox.

"It's another way for the Trump Administration to race-bait and fear-monger and threaten. These folks are thousands of miles away and it takes us away from the greater issue of, that we need comprehensive immigration reform. We need policies that are humane and that allow America to be the beacon to the world that we've always been. We also need strong borders. I absolutely agree with that. But turning this into such a political issue where people are fighting on both sides which takes away from what we should be doing which is working together to find solutions," said Wexton.

We're reached out to the Comstock campaign multiple times to offer a similar interview, but have not heard back. Comstock's web page says she also wants to -- quote "find bipartisan solutions that show we are compassionate nation and a nation of laws that protect our borders."

