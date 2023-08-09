Here's what we know about the $2 billion WestEnd Alexandria project

The Alexandria Planning Commission approved several special use permits Tuesday for the massive WestEnd Alexandria project.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Construction at the old Landmark Mall site along I-395 and Duke Street is well underway. Crews are preparing the land for a brand new Inova Health medical campus. However, the hospital is only one part of the massive WestEnd Alexandria development.

Tuesday, the Alexandria Planning Commission approved several special use permits from the project's developer, Foulger-Pratt. New renderings and permits for WestEnd Alexandria show plans for two retail and restaurant pavilions, an open rooftop area, trails, a skating rink and even pickleball courts.

The planning commission also approved a signage package for the developer which is an important step to attract retailers, laying out how those businesses will be able to advertise themselves. The goal of the $2 billion development project is to create an area for Alexandria resident to live, work and play.

"It will change the way people look at this part of the city," said Mindy Lyle, a member of the Alexandria Planning Commission.

A new fire station, 2,500 affordable housing units and a transit hub are also part of the long-term plans for this project.

Construction on the new hospital could begin next year or in 2025. The Alexandria City Council unanimously approved plans for the medical center in March. The goal is to open the brand new facility by 2028. The new campus will eventually replace the current hospital in Alexandria on Seminary Road.