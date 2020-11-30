West Springfield post office has three employees contract COIV-19, USPS says

USPS said it's waiting on guidance from local health officials on how to proceed.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. — Three employees of a US Postal Service office in West Springfield, Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, according to USPS.

USPS said it's waiting on guidance from local health officials on how to proceed, but has already started to follow guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for how to handle COVID-19 exposures within its post office.

"We are in the process of reaching out to the local public health office and will follow the guidance they provide. We believe the risk is low for employees who work at the West Springfield Post Office but we will keep our employees apprised as new information and guidance becomes available," said the West Springfield Post Office in its statement to WUSA9.

At this time, WUSA9 has not confirmed how this will impact mail delivery in the area.

USPS said it believes that the risk for other employees is low.

USPS said it will not release the condition or identities of those that contracted COVID-19. because of the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, said the statement to WUSA9.