FAIRFAX, Va. -- Virginia's in-person absentee voting period ended Saturday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m.

"I realized it was going to be nearly impossible to vote on Election Day. And, we decided at the very last second. No problem at all," Fairfax County voter Emilia Adkins said Saturday outside a Mclean voting location. "We've been bombarded with a lot of television ads--not so nice ads back and forth."

Virginia election laws required voters to list a reason why they were voting absentee before Nov. 6's general election. Statewide, Virginia elections officials say absentee ballots have nearly doubled the last midterm elections in 2014, as of Thursday afternoon.

RELATED: Virginia 2018 voter guide

Fairfax County elections officials say its absentee voters are up more than 250 percent. In Loudoun County, it's a 300 percent increase.

Elections officials say enthusiasm this year is high for a non-presidential election.

Virginia's 10th Congresssional District stretches from Loudoun County into parts of Fairfax County, which could explain the level of interest. The race pits incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock (R) against State Sen. Jennifer Wexton (D).

"There's a lot of voter enthusiasm this year. They're coming in, they're coming out. We have been steadily busy since the day we opened absentee," Richard Keech of Loudoun County Elections said.

Maryland's early voting ended Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 6.

© 2018 WUSA