After 11 days of searching for survivors, Virginia Task Force 1 returns from Turkey

Members of Virginia Task Force 1 were sent to Turkey to provide aid following a massive deadly earthquake earlier this month.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia Task Force 1 is headed home.

The FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, which is based in Fairfax County, Virginia, is made up of emergency managers and planners, physicians and paramedics. The group was sent to provide aid in Turkey following a deadly magnitude 7.8 quake that hit on Feb. 6.

Rescue teams toiled through the night in Turkey and Syria, searching for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by the catastrophic earthquake. The Feb. 6 quake has killed nearly 45,000 people in both countries — the vast majority of them in Turkey. Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

On Feb. 8, the team consisting of 79 team members ranging from first responders and doctors to engineers and specialists, along with six search and rescue dogs, headed to Syria and Turkey.

According to a tweet from USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance, crews spent 11 days searching for earthquake survivors.

After 11 days searching for earthquake survivors in Türkiye, our search-and-rescue members are heading home. We thank them for their critical work and wish them safe travels. @USAID's disaster response team remains on the ground to surge aid to millions of ppl in Türkiye & Syria. pic.twitter.com/mBgca3PIXM — USAID's Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (@USAIDSavesLives) February 20, 2023

While Virginia Task Force 1 heads home, members of USAID's Disaster Response Team will remain to help aid the millions of people who were injured or displaced in Turkey and Syria.

"As our team departs, we are humbled by the strength and graciousness of the people of Türkiye," Virginia Task Force 1 tweeted. "We wish you the best as you rebuild and recover."

As our team departs, we are humbled by the strength and graciousness of the people of Türkiye. We wish you the best as you rebuild and recover.



🇹🇷🇺🇸@USAIDSavesLives @USAID@ffxfirerescue pic.twitter.com/FRyDNGvrOX — VA-TF1 / USA-1 - Urban Search and Rescue (@VATF1) February 20, 2023