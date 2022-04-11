VA governor announces new forensic lab expansion in Fairfax County, creates 70 new jobs

The Fairfax-based leading provider of forensic services, Bode Technology, is planning to invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab.

FAIRFAX, Va. — New jobs are on their way to Fairfax County, according to Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, now that a forensic lab expansion is coming to the area.

The Fairfax-based leading provider of forensic services, Bode Technology, is planning to invest $2 million to expand its DNA testing services lab in Fairfax County in an effort to support increased customer demand.

“Biotechnology is evolving rapidly in the 21st century and leading firms like Bode help drive the Commonwealth’s position as a leader in this vital sector, Gov. Youngkin said. “We look forward to continuing to see the company’s impact and thank Bode Technology for its confidence in Virginia.”

According to the governor’s office, Bode Technology’s forensic DNA experts have assisted in identifying criminals in every state in the U.S., as well as victims of war, terrorism, crime, and natural disasters, including the 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, the conflicts in Cyprus, and the remains of U.S. soldiers dating back to World War II.