Virginia mom threatens to bring loaded guns over school's mask mandate

A Page County mother addressed the school board over her concerns with the district's COVID-19 rules, and her language now has prompted an investigation.

Police presence will be increased at Page County schools after an angry mother pledged to bring "every loaded gun" she owns in response to the district's COVID-19 mask mandate.

During the Page County Public Schools board meeting on Thursday night, the woman made remarks during the citizen comment period that referenced weapons and "were perceived by many to be threatening in nature. Page County Public Schools does not take these kinds of statements lightly," a letter from Superintendent Antonia Fox read.

The mother, who identified herself as Amelia King of Luray, approached the podium nearly 40 minutes into the meeting and began her remarks with, "I typically come to these meetings with a written statement. I like to sound educated, and when I go off the cuff I get really passionate. I'm not always able to say what I want to say in the appropriate way."

King then referenced the last time she addressed the school board, noting that she went beyond her time and outlined what she felt was an inappropriate reaction by the board at that time.

"The last time I was here, I did come with a prepared statement and I did go over my three minutes. There were several people here who 'had a fit' and cut the microphone off. And what the general public doesn't know is that (someone) requested backup for arrest because I continued to speak past my time allotment," King said. "Working in the dental field, if somebody has a problem, I don't just cut them off at 15 minutes and say, 'Oh, I'm sorry; we didn't get that problem addressed, but if you make another appointment we'll see you again in a couple of weeks.'"

She then launched into a critique of the school district's COVID-19 policies, including the district's mask mandate, as well as criticizing what she viewed as the lack of parental controls over choice for their children under the Northam administration plus transgender bathroom access.

"There's a lot of science - a lot of good science ... you know the mask protects the person that's wearing it ..." King said before she was interrupted by a board member informing her she had reached the three-minute comment limit.

"That's three minutes."

"All right. No mask mandates," King responded, with hand raised to punctuate her words. "My children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on, all right? That's not happening.

"And I will bring every single gun - loaded and ready to ... I, I will call every ...," King went on.

"OK, that's three minutes. You've gone past your time. It's a policy," a board member said, cutting her off.

"Mmm-hmm. I'll see y'all on Monday," King said, collecting her purse and exiting the room.

On Friday, Superintendent Fox said that all Page County schools will see an increased police presence, supported by the Page County Sheriff's Office, on Friday and Monday. Luray police are investigating the incident and are communicating with the Commonwealth's attorney and state and federal officials, Fox said.

Luray Police Chief Bow Cook said in a statement on the department's Facebook page that King is cooperating with authorities and did not mean for her comments to cause alarm.

"The statement that was made absolutely caused public alarm, the parent that made the statement realized that, and immediately contacted law enforcement to apologize because the statement was not intended the way it was perceived," Cook said.

"The safety of the students and school staff are our number one priority, we are working diligently with the Page County School Board to ensure proper measures have been put in place for their safety."

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued an executive order putting the choice of whether students should mask up or not in the hands of parents. At least one lawsuit has been filed over the order and several school districts plan to keep with their mask mandates.