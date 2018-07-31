Get a tax break this weekend with Virginia's annual sales tax holiday!

The sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 3 and will continue unitl Sunday, August 5.

This is a chance for consumers to get a tax break on school supplies, emergency products and energy saving appliances. The tax break also includes qualifying clothing and footwear.

The following are the items accepted for the sales tax holiday:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item

Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item

Hurricane and emergency preparedness products

Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item

Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item

Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item

Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item

Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products

Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item

For a full list of the sales tax holiday guideline, click here.

