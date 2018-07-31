Get a tax break this weekend with Virginia's annual sales tax holiday!
The sales tax holiday begins Friday, August 3 and will continue unitl Sunday, August 5.
This is a chance for consumers to get a tax break on school supplies, emergency products and energy saving appliances. The tax break also includes qualifying clothing and footwear.
The following are the items accepted for the sales tax holiday:
School supplies, clothing, and footwear
- Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item
- Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item
Hurricane and emergency preparedness products
- Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item
- Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item
- Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item
- Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item
Energy Star™ and WaterSense™ products
- Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item
For a full list of the sales tax holiday guideline, click here.
© 2018 WUSA